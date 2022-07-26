Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

Twitter Stock Performance

Twitter stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -196.20 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares in the company, valued at $34,493,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twitter

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

See Also

