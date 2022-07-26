National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,546,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $342,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $313.51 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.89 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

