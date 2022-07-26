Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average of $139.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.