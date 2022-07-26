Roku (ROKU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Roku to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Roku Trading Down 2.4 %

Roku stock opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. Roku has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 434,663 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roku by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,481,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,860,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Roku by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,795,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roku from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.16.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

