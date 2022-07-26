Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

GNTX stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 246,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 50,874 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

