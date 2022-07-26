Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

SAFT stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $181,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

