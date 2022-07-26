FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 28,752 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $34,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $228.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.93. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $298.50.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

