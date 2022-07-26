Freedom Day Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,804 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in HP by 1.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

HP stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

