Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

