Sandy Spring Bank Trims Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a report on Friday.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.0 %

AUB stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.