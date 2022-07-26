Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.29 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after buying an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

