State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

State Street stock opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.07. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

