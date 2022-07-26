Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 47,254 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,254 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDRV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $57.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57.

