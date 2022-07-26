First National Trust Co Acquires 160 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Nucor Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.