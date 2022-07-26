First National Trust Co Has $352,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CARR opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

