First National Trust Co Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,444,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.32.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Price Performance

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $105.48 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.81.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.