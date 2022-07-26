Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $400,946,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $352,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,606 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $122.19 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.81.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.