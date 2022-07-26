Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New $187,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 360.3% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 53.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Deere & Company Stock Up 3.4 %

DE stock opened at $322.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

