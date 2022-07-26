Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 43 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $438.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

