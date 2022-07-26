Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,823 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,123,000 after purchasing an additional 807,351 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $36,272,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $35,917,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.42.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

