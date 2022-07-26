Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,026 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

