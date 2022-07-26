Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,071 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 1.4 %

AFL opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.21.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

