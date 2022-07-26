Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,632 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE IFF opened at $123.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day moving average of $127.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.