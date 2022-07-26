Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.58.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

