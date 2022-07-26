International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

