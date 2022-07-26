Pegasystems (PEGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pegasystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $142.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEGA. StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Macquarie cut shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

