Leo Brokerage LLC Buys Shares of 4,339 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 209,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $46,426,000 after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 375,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,288,000 after acquiring an additional 65,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.63. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.23.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

