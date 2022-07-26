FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,859 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 132.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. B. Riley lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Semtech to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Semtech Stock Performance

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semtech stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.99. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

