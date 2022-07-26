FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 139,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Stock Performance

SCHL opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Scholastic Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.