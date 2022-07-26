FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 139,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SCHL opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.75.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
