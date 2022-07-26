FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 209,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $46,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 375,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.99 and a 200-day moving average of $210.63. The firm has a market cap of $407.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.23.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

