Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Lessened by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

