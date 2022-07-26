The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Insider Activity

Allstate Price Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.20. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

