Triumph Capital Management Invests $298,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 36,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $306.15 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $314.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.15 and its 200 day moving average is $314.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.