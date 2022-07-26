Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires 508 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $306.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.