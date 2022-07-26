State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of AES worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AES by 9,238.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -233.33%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

