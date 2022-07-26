Peoples Bank OH Buys 53 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,294.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $306.15 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $314.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

