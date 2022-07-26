FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 50.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Price Performance

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.82.

Shares of AXP opened at $153.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.45. The stock has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

