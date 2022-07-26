Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.56 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 36,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Home Depot by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $306.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $314.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

