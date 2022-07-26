Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD opened at $306.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.15 and a 200 day moving average of $314.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $314.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

