FDx Advisors Inc. Has $769,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.31. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

