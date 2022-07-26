The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $306.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

