1,168 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $306.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.64. The stock has a market cap of $314.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.