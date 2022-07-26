Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $240.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock valued at $392,160,616. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

