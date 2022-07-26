Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $168.42 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.42. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.