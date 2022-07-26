AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Shares of AVB opened at $197.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.11 and its 200-day moving average is $225.23. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

