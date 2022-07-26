Arizona State Retirement System Buys 87 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $236.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.29 and a 200 day moving average of $226.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $1,276,534.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $91,159,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,345 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.67.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

