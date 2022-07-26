iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Increased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 154.3% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 66,910 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 954.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,294,000 after purchasing an additional 175,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,165 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $117.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

