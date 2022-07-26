Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 17,921 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,921 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,006,000 after acquiring an additional 490,914 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after buying an additional 161,314 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 998,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,497,000 after buying an additional 44,755 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after buying an additional 804,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 846,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.