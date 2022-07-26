Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Holdings Cut by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $153.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $138.60 and a 52-week high of $167.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.98.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.