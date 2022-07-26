Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 164 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $2,626,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 277.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.5 %

ISRG opened at $219.17 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.50 and a 200-day moving average of $254.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

